OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

