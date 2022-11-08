OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,024 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154,928 shares during the period. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCO opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

