OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $317.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.