OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Corteva by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

