OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,509 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

