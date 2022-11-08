OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6,801.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

