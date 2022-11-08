Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $74.55 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

