Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

