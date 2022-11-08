OpenBlox (OBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $110,188.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00578737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.05 or 0.30076308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

