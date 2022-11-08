Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $946.00 million-$951.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.61 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

