Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.51 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Up 26.7 %

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,316. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.