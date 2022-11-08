Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

