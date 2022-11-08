Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

