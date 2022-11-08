Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

