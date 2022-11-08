Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWD opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.