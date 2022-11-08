Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,092 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $337.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,146 shares of company stock worth $3,893,269 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

