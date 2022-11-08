Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock opened at $169.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.00. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

