Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

