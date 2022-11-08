Oppenheimer Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $300.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $277.48.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

