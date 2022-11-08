Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,211,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.