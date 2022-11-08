Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 473 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Allstate by 31.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Allstate by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Allstate by 13.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.