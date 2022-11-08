Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.68. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

