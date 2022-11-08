Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Valmont Industries worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 93,189 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

VMI opened at $317.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $321.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

