Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 36.5% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $484.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

