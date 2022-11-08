Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,896 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

