Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

