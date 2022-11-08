Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,370 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

