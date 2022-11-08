Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,400 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.