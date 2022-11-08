Oppenheimer Weighs in on Service Co. International’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Service Co. International’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.