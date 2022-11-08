OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

