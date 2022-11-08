Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Oracle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 53,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

