ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up to $68.87

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.87, but opened at $71.58. ORIX shares last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 27 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ORIX Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 24.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

