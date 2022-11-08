ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up to $68.87

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.87, but opened at $71.58. ORIX shares last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 27 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ORIX Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
