Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 74,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Orogen Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.