OSB Group (OSB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OSB Group (LON: OSB) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – OSB Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 815 ($9.38) to GBX 790 ($9.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – OSB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($8.64) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – OSB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/20/2022 – OSB Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 815 ($9.38) price target on the stock.

9/26/2022 – OSB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($8.64) price target on the stock.

OSB Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSB Group stock traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 434.15 ($5.00). 1,022,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,250. OSB Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 460.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 493.35.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.