Oshkosh Co. (OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on November 28th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

OSK opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

