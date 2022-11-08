OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 10,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,354,320.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $414,327.26.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $788,900.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. UBS Group AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in OSI Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

