Otter Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for about 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 121.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $665.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.