Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises approximately 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clarivate worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,832. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

