Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $130.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

