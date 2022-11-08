Otter Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.16. 19,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,898. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.15.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.