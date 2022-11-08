Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

NYSE:OUST opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Ouster has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 40,914 shares of company stock valued at $55,267 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 100.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

