Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 2.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

ORCC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 21,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,481. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

