Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $13.24 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $270,366.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,455.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00333461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00121922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00732315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00573468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,617,982 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.