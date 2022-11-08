Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXLCM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 8,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.