Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OXLCM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 8,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.45.
About Oxford Lane Capital
