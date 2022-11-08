P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) Trading Up 2.7%

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 58,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38.
P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Company Profile
P10 Holdings Inc, formerly P10 Industries, Inc, focuses on monetizing intellectual property assets. The Company also focuses on acquiring businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The Company has a range of patents available for licensing. The Company’s patent portfolio includes thermal and compressed air storage technology, which can be used in backup power applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (PIOIQ)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.