Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
PFLC stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
