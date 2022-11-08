Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

PFLC stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

