PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

