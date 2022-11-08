Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,228,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

