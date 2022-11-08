PancakeSwap Market Cap Reaches $666.08 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $666.08 million and approximately $73.18 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00023405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.
PancakeSwap Token Profile
PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,497,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,287,031 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.