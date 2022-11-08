Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.18.

PH stock opened at $300.64 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

